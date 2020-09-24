Farmers can get 30-40 Maunds per acre from cotton crop

Director, Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Multan Dr. Zahid Mahmood said on Thursday that prevailing weather conditions were favourable for cotton as uncertain behaviour of weather like untimely rains or rise in temperature seemed to have gone and better care can bring 30-40 Maunds of production per acre

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Director, Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Multan Dr. Zahid Mahmood said on Thursday that prevailing weather conditions were favourable for cotton as uncertain behaviour of weather like untimely rains or rise in temperature seemed to have gone and better care can bring 30-40 Maunds of production per acre.

In a statement issued here, Dr. Zahid said that the crop was now bearing flowers and fruit (bolls) and the farmers who were dejected due to unpredictable weather behaviour can get up to 40 Maunds production acre provided they follow guidelines given below.

He said that farmers should not let their crop water stressed. He said that to make the plants move forward from suspended growth and to improve weight of the bolls, farmers should apply half bag of Urea, or a bag of Calcium Ammonium Nitrate or a bag of Ammonium Sulphate per acre.

To control white fly, farmers must apply spray when its incidence crosses economic threshold level (ETL).

In case of Mealy Bug attack, farmers should apply spray in consultation with agriculture officials targeting only the affected parts of the crop.