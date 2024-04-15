Farmers Decry Government's Wheat Buying From Traders
Sumaira FH Published April 15, 2024 | 10:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) The Sindh Abadgar Ittehad, a farmers' lobbying group, has said the provincial Government was buying wheat from the traders instead of procuring the crop directly from the farmers.
A meeting of the board here on Monday, chaired by its President Nawaz Zubair Talpur, demanded that the provincial government should transparently implement the process of distributing gunny bags to the wheat farmers.
The meeting pointed out that the government could only buy wheat from the farmers and not from the traders who buy wheat at much cheaper rates from the growers and sell it at higher price to the government.
The Ittehad called for fixing the support price of cotton crop at Rs12,000 per 40 kilograms.
Speaking at the meeting Talpur said if the cotton growers felt discouraged to cultivate that crop owing to inflationary cost of growing and low market prices of the produce the country would be compelled to import cotton at much higher rates from foreign countries.
He added that the cotton import would put a further burden on Pakistan's depleting foreign exchange reserves.
The farmers at the meeting pointed out that their counterparts who were associated with the ruling party in the province were cultivating rice in those parts of the province where a complete ban on that crop had been imposed.
The meeting rejected the increase in the electricity bills and the corporate farming plans.
Recent Stories
British Investment Group, One Homes, Expected to launch second development at Ce ..
Pakistan Army continues rescue operations in rain-affected areas
"China Ready to Strengthen Counter-Terrorism Cooperation with Pakistan: Envoy"
Why multi-millionaires should live in the cheap countries?
IMF recommends Pakistan to tax non-essential items including cigarettes
High-level Saudi delegation arrives in Islamabad
Naqvi suspects India’s involvement in Amir Tamba’s murder
Infinix NOTE 40 Series vs. the Competition: Why It Stands Out
Gold price goes up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan
Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and Gwadar will be an important milestone ..
Fawad demands immediate release of Imran Khan from jail
"Unlock Exceptional Value: The New realme Note 50 with Extended Warranty Now Ava ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Opposition welcomes int’l investors’ delegation, demands equal distribution of dividends to loca ..1 minute ago
-
Governor for taking bold decision to develop universities of Balochistan1 minute ago
-
Abdul Aleem Khan visits Chinese Embassy, condoled Engineers' incident2 minutes ago
-
FESCO issues shutdown program2 minutes ago
-
Increased urea prices depriving farmers of right to livelihood: Shakir Awan12 minutes ago
-
AJK PM pays tributes to veteran journalist Zia Shahid21 minutes ago
-
Balochistan govt taking measures to provide relief to rain-affected people21 minutes ago
-
Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover liquor, phone22 minutes ago
-
Electricity overbilling: Court remands XEN in FIA custody22 minutes ago
-
ANP Balochistan chapter election to be held on April 2622 minutes ago
-
Dams located in vicinity of Quetta safe, no danger from recent rains: Irrigation official31 minutes ago
-
Four gamblers held32 minutes ago