Farrukh Grieved Over Soldiers' Demise In AJK

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 09:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Sunday expressed grief and sorrow over martyrdom of Pakistan Army's soldiers, who were deployed to maintain law and order in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) during the election.

In a news release, he prayed for the highest ranks in Jannah for the martyred, who lost lives after their vehicle fell into a ravine while taking a steep turn in Laswa area of AJK.

Farrukh also prayed for early recovery of the injured during the accident.

The minister praised Pakistan Army for rendering remarkable security services during the AJK election and said those who had sacrificed their lives for defense of motherland and its internal security would be reckoned among national heroes.

He said the Pakistan Army was not only protecting the country's borders but also ensuring internal security through relentless efforts.

More Stories From Pakistan

