Farrukh Habib asks PPP to disclose unused Rs19 bln funds awarded by NFC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Monday asked the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leadership to disclose the unused Rs19 billion funds awarded by the National Finance Commission (NFC) to Sindh.

Under the NFC, the Sindh government had attained Rs19 billion for public welfare projects, he said while talking to a private television channel.

For the last many years, he said the PPP in Sindh was not focusing on development works adding the Sindh government had sufficient amount in its account for improving the infrastructure of the neglected areas.

Appreciating initiatives of the Federal government, he said the center was taking keen interest in Green Bus Services, Karachi Circular Railways, and improving drainage system in the metropolis.

Commenting on approaching the International Monetary Fund (IMF), he said the PPP leaders had sought financial assistance on various occasions from the same financial institution.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, he said had also approached the IMF during its tenures.

About high inflation, he said the world's most developed countries after the COVID-19, were facing price hike issue.

He said the IMF and other international organizations were acknowledging the efforts of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for controlling the deadly virus and recession in the country.

He said Pakistan's exports, foreign reserves, revenue collection and agriculture sector were showing upward trend for the last many months.

He hoped that Pakistan would have sufficient wheat commodity in the next year.