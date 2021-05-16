UrduPoint.com
Farrukh Habib Condoles Sad Demise Of Begum Nasim Wali Khan

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 02:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and broadcasting, Farrukh Habib Sunday condoled the sad demise of former Provincial President of Awami National Party (ANP), Begum Nasim Wali Khan who died due to protected illness in Charsadda district.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to members of the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with patience.

Nasim Wali Khan was born in 1933 in Mardan and married to former politician and ANP President Abdul Wali Khan in 1954.

