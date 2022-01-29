UrduPoint.com

Farrukh Thanks Corporate Sector For Sharing Profit With Employees

January 29, 2022

Farrukh thanks corporate sector for sharing profit with employees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Saturday thanked the companies increasing salaries of their workers on special appeal of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"Despite the effects of coronavirus pandemic, best economic policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan have started yielding results," he said in a tweet.

The minister said the businesses that had earned profits were responding to the prime minister's call and increasing salaries of their workers.

He extended gratitude to Serene Airline for raising salaries of their workers.

