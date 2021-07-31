(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib visited residence of late renowned journalist Arif Nizami on Saturday to offer condolence to bereaved family.

On the occasion, he offered fateh for the departed soul and prayed to Allah Almighty for giving strength to the bereaved family to bear such an irreparable loss.

He described death of journalist Arif Nizami as a huge loss for the profession and said his services in the field of journalism would always be remembered.

The minister said late Arif Nizami was a 'shining star' of journalism and made efforts to carry forward mission of eminent journalist late Majid Nizami.