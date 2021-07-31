UrduPoint.com

Farrukh Visits Late Arif Nizami's Residence To Offer Condolence

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 02:39 PM

Farrukh visits late Arif Nizami's residence to offer condolence

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib visited residence of late renowned journalist Arif Nizami on Saturday to offer condolence to bereaved family

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib visited residence of late renowned journalist Arif Nizami on Saturday to offer condolence to bereaved family.

On the occasion, he offered fateh for the departed soul and prayed to Allah Almighty for giving strength to the bereaved family to bear such an irreparable loss.

He described death of journalist Arif Nizami as a huge loss for the profession and said his services in the field of journalism would always be remembered.

The minister said late Arif Nizami was a 'shining star' of journalism and made efforts to carry forward mission of eminent journalist late Majid Nizami.

Related Topics

Family

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif mulls over legal options for his retu ..

Nawaz Sharif mulls over legal options for his return to Pakistan: Sources

55 seconds ago
 Global experts to convene virtually at &#039;Digit ..

Global experts to convene virtually at &#039;Digital Next Leadership Series’ t ..

11 minutes ago

'If I had powers I would have killed Noor Mukadam’s suspect,’ Sheikh Rashid ..

15 minutes ago
 Court rejects FIA’s plea for further extension i ..

Court rejects FIA’s plea for further extension in MPA Chohan’s physical rema ..

34 minutes ago
 Three research projects between UAE University and ..

Three research projects between UAE University and several Dutch universities in ..

41 minutes ago
 Six held for gambling in sargodha

Six held for gambling in sargodha

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.