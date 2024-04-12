Open Menu

Faryal Talpur Condoles Death Of Abid Khan Sundarani's Wife

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 12, 2024 | 09:20 PM

Faryal Talpur condoles death of Abid Khan Sundarani's wife

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2024) President of Pakistan Peoples Party Women's Wing and MPA Faryal Talpur on Friday condoled the death of MPA Abid Khan Sundarani's wife in village Sundarani.

She offered Fateha and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and patience for her family to bear the loss with fortitude.

On this occasion MPA Sohail Anwar Sial, MPA Sardar Khan Chandio, MNA Ejaz Hussain Jakhrani, Gul Muhammad Jakhrani, Mehboob Bajarani, Altaf Khoso,former MNA Ramesh Lal and Ex-MNA Apa Naseeban Chana were present.

