Fatal Traffic Accidents Claim Lives, Several Injured In Bahawalnagar
Sumaira FH Published March 23, 2024 | 10:53 PM
Tragedy struck in Bahawalnagar on Saturday as two separate traffic accidents resulted in the loss of two lives and left four individuals injured
BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Tragedy struck in Bahawalnagar on Saturday as two separate traffic accidents resulted in the loss of two lives and left four individuals injured. The first incident occurred near 47 Fateh on Hasilpur Road, where a pick-up truck collision with a motorcycle led to the untimely demise of Mohammad Nadeem, with two others sustaining injuries.
In a second harrowing accident, a high-speed car collided with a motorcycle near Ada Mari Mian Sahib on Bahawalnagar Arifwala road, claiming the life of motorcycle rider Muhammad Akram, while leaving two individuals, including a woman, in critical condition.
The injured victims and the deceased were promptly transported to the hospital, and legal proceedings have been initiated by the authorities. These distressing events serve as a stark reminder of the imperative need for heightened road safety measures to prevent further loss of life on Bahawalnagar's roads.
APP/adg/378
