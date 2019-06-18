Fate of metro bus in twin cities hangs in balance

Whether there is missing priority of the incumbent government or some genuine reasons, the fate of Rawalpindi-Islamabad metro bus service is hangs in balance

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th June, 2019) Whether there is missing priority of the incumbent government or some genuine reasons, the fate of Rawalpindi-Islamabad metro bus service is hangs in balance.A total of 70 busses were on route during the regime of previous government.

However, due to lack of maintenance and repair work most of the buses are about to go out of order. Following the situation, the provincial government has reduced the number of buses on the rout, putting public into trouble as metro buses were already short as compared to commuters.The sources familiar to the development said that the government has picked 15 buses from the rout, citing need of maintenance work.The citizens said that metro bus service is a great source of a comfort travel for the residents of Rawalpindi and Islamabad; however, the fate of this service is hangs in balance as the incumbent government was not taking interest in the continuity of the service.The sources said reduction in the number of busses on the rout has been made without any prior announcement.

Besides, more than 80 per cent lifts and alleviators have gone out of order on the twin cities route.As many as 50 percent public toilets have been closed due to lack of maintenance work and missing water facility.

It is pertinent to mention here that the provincial government has recently announced increase Rs10 in the fare of Metro busses.

However, it seems that the project worth Rs45 billion will drown into deep water due to lack of repair and maintenance work.The Metro bus track is broke on various points which can cause loss of human lives.

Since the end of PML-N government, not a single penny was paid for the repair and maintenance work of the Matro buses or its route and other facilities.As many as 70 busses were travelling on the rout when the Matro service was started but slowly and gradually the number of buses has been reduced.Matro Bus Service Manager Shumaila Mohsin when contacted she said they have nothing to do with the maintenance and repair funds as Head office deals all such affairs.He said four separate has been rendered for the repair of Matro stations.

Regarding out of order alleviators, she said the government has to import things need to repair alleviators so the purchase and transport of equipment take s time.She said as many as 64 buses are running on the route. Regarding hike in Matro fare, she said the new fare has yet to start.