Father Like A Shady Tree For Children: Buzdar

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 07:52 PM

Father like a shady tree for children: Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that a father is like a shady tree for his children and islam teaches giving respect to the father.

In his message on Father's Day, he said that affection and love should be shown to the father every day, and not on some particular or special day.

The chief minister said that eternal and worldly success was linked with serving and honouring father. The relation of the father was free from any worldly demand or interests.

He said that the father was like a protector for his children and only children could realise and feel the sweetness of fatherly love and affection. He said that no region, nation or segment of society could ever ignore the greatness and importance of father.

More Stories From Pakistan

