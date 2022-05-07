Father, Son killed in Quetta firing

A father and his son were shot dead in Almo Chowk area of Quetta city on Saturday, police said

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :A father and his son were shot dead in Almo Chowk area of Quetta city on Saturday, police said.

They said that a man identified as Ghulam Haider Rind and his son Ghulam Ali Rind were killed while another son Mehmood Raza Rind sustained injuries in an armed attack by the unknown men on Airport Road.

The bodies and injured were moved to Civil Hospital Quetta for legal-medico formalities. As per initial investigation into the incident tribal enmity was stated as cause of the killing.

Police have registered the case and initiated a probe into the brutal killing.