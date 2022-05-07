UrduPoint.com

Father, Son Killed In Quetta Firing

Muhammad Irfan Published May 07, 2022 | 04:27 PM

Father, Son killed in Quetta firing

A father and his son were shot dead in Almo Chowk area of Quetta city on Saturday, police said

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :A father and his son were shot dead in Almo Chowk area of Quetta city on Saturday, police said.

They said that a man identified as Ghulam Haider Rind and his son Ghulam Ali Rind were killed while another son Mehmood Raza Rind sustained injuries in an armed attack by the unknown men on Airport Road.

The bodies and injured were moved to Civil Hospital Quetta for legal-medico formalities. As per initial investigation into the incident tribal enmity was stated as cause of the killing.

Police have registered the case and initiated a probe into the brutal killing.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Attack Quetta Police Road Man Ghulam Ali Airport

Recent Stories

Taiwan's CPI growth hits new high in April

Taiwan's CPI growth hits new high in April

1 minute ago
 ATH provides medical facilities to 9890 patients d ..

ATH provides medical facilities to 9890 patients during eid vacations

12 minutes ago
 Ill Jacobs pulls out of Nairobi return

Ill Jacobs pulls out of Nairobi return

12 minutes ago
 PANAH appeals PM, Finance Minister to levy taxes o ..

PANAH appeals PM, Finance Minister to levy taxes on sugary drinks, cigarettes in ..

13 minutes ago
 Complementary name plate fixed to honour poet, col ..

Complementary name plate fixed to honour poet, columnist Khalid Masud Khan

14 minutes ago
 Increasing foreign exchange through export governm ..

Increasing foreign exchange through export government priority, says secretary

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.