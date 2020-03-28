UrduPoint.com
Fawad Advised Opposition To Stay United In This Crucial Time: Fawad Chaudhary

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 10:30 AM

Fawad advised opposition to stay united in this crucial time: Fawad Chaudhary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday said this is a crucial moment for the nation as corona virus is a contagious pandemic so the opposition should also extend its political, moral, and financial support to help masses in curbing the virus.

Talking to a private news channel, he criticizes the previous governments for ignoring the science and technology education for its youth to meet such an existentialist threats.

"The government has been tackling the COVID-19 effectively as Pakistan bore less damage than other developed nations including America in the world,'' he stated.

Former PML-N government had left the medical institutions in deteriorated conditions as only 2700 ventilators were present in the hospitals and out of which only 1500 were operational, that shows their immense apathy towards these institutions, he further said.

Opposition leaders should stay united along with government at this critical time to combat infectious corona virus instead of creating problems for the government, he advised.

In replying to a question he said all Muslims did follow the directions of Saudi Arabia government in observance of the religious rituals during the fight against pandemic disease.

