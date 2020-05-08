UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fawad Ch Says Formula For NFC Award Must Be Reviewed

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 08:02 PM

Fawad Ch says formula for NFC award must be reviewed

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary believes Chief Ministers are more powerful than Prime Minister.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 8th, 2020) Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has said the federation is left with nothing as huge amount of money is distributed among all provinces under NFC Award.

The Federal Minister said that his party was not in the favor of withdrawing powers from the provinces but there was great need of reviewing formula for NFC award.

He expressed these views while giving an interview to BBC here on Friday.

Fawad Chaudhary said that the offices of Chief Minister and Chief Secretary in the provinces were the major hurdles in the way of transferring powers to others.

He believed that Chief Ministers were more powerful than the Prime Minister during his interview.

He also denied that there was any deal with PML-N Supremo and former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on amendment in the NAB laws.

Later, Fawad Chaudhary took to Twitter to share a video of his meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan at Prime Minister Office in Islamabad.

He tweeted that they were going to modernize ten police stations of Islamabad police. He said the PM told him that the future of the country was lying with the knowledge of science and technology.

They were going to convert Islamabad police into Hi-Tech, he added.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister Chief Minister Police National Accountability Bureau Technology Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Twitter Money Fawad Chaudhry All From Share Fawad Chaudhry

Recent Stories

Masood administered oath to new AJKPSC Chairman

29 minutes ago

Kashmir an alien foreign territory for Indian army ..

29 minutes ago

Ministry of Health announces 41,000 additional COV ..

36 minutes ago

Deputy Prime-Minister of Uzbekistan gives thanks f ..

51 minutes ago

Chief Minister condoles death of mother of Senator ..

2 minutes ago

School Education secretary visits Mian Plaza Model ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.