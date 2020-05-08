Fawad Ch says formula for NFC award must be reviewed

(@fidahassanain)

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary believes Chief Ministers are more powerful than Prime Minister.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 8th, 2020) Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has said the federation is left with nothing as huge amount of money is distributed among all provinces under NFC Award.

The Federal Minister said that his party was not in the favor of withdrawing powers from the provinces but there was great need of reviewing formula for NFC award.

He expressed these views while giving an interview to BBC here on Friday.

Fawad Chaudhary said that the offices of Chief Minister and Chief Secretary in the provinces were the major hurdles in the way of transferring powers to others.

He believed that Chief Ministers were more powerful than the Prime Minister during his interview.

He also denied that there was any deal with PML-N Supremo and former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on amendment in the NAB laws.

Later, Fawad Chaudhary took to Twitter to share a video of his meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan at Prime Minister Office in Islamabad.

He tweeted that they were going to modernize ten police stations of Islamabad police. He said the PM told him that the future of the country was lying with the knowledge of science and technology.

They were going to convert Islamabad police into Hi-Tech, he added.