Fawad Chaudhry vows to work with KP for promotion of S & Tech

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chauhdry has offered full assistance to Khyber Pakthunkhwa Adviser for Science and Technology Ziaullah Bangash for promotion of science and technology including IT in the province.

KP Adviser for Science and Technology, Ziaullab Khan Bangash was given this assurance during his meeting with Federal Minister Fawad Chauhdry held at Islamabad, says a statement issued by Science, Technology and IT Department KP. Managing Director KP IT board Shahbaz Khan was also accompanied the Adviser.

Different projects including KP 2020 Digital Strategy, Digital Policy, IT projects and others measures came under discussion.

Fawad Chaudhry said work on KP Digital Project was swiftly underway for which the Federal Government would extend all out support to KP.

Adviser Ziaullah Bangash said under KP 2020 Digital Strategy, projects and targets have been set for this year on which work was underway on fast track basis.

He said KP Government in line with vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to promote Science and IT in the province, would closely work with Ministry of Science and Technology in compiling a comprehensive plan on fast track basis.