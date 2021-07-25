UrduPoint.com
Fawad Expresses Satisfaction Over PTI Candidates' Success From Pind Dadan Khan

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 07:00 PM

Fawad expresses satisfaction over PTI candidates' success from Pind Dadan Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday expressed satisfaction over PTI candidates' success from Tehsil Pind Dadan Khan and Khewra in the elections of Azad Kashmir legislative assembly.

In a tweet, he said the polling ratio in legislative assembly elections had shown that the common man had taken full interest in these elections and also expressed full confidence in the electoral process.

Prime Minister Imran Khan's (likely) government in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) would be a source of strength for the people of Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the minister added.

More Stories From Pakistan

