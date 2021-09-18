UrduPoint.com

Fawad Grieves Over Shamsi's Demise

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 18th September 2021 | 12:10 AM

Fawad grieves over Shamsi's demise

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of senior journalist CR Shamsi.

In a condolence message, he said he was extremely saddened to know about the passing away of the fearless journalist Shamsi - a powerful voice in the journalist community.

He said the contributions of former Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) Secretary General CR Shamsi in the struggle for freedom of press was unforgettable.

The minister prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Pakistan Federal Union Of Journalists (PFUJ) Family Sad

Recent Stories

Pakistan will be removed from UK’s red-list on S ..

Pakistan will be removed from UK’s red-list on Sept 22

2 hours ago
 UN Aware of Rift Between US, China and France Over ..

UN Aware of Rift Between US, China and France Over AUKUS, Calls for Dialogue - S ..

7 minutes ago
 KP assembly convenes meeting of district administr ..

KP assembly convenes meeting of district administration on rain damages, compens ..

7 minutes ago
 Balochistan reports 15 more positive for COVID

Balochistan reports 15 more positive for COVID

7 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Punjab seeks report over child deat ..

Chief Minister Punjab seeks report over child death

7 minutes ago
 Dengue precautionary measures stressed

Dengue precautionary measures stressed

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.