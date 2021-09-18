(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of senior journalist CR Shamsi.

In a condolence message, he said he was extremely saddened to know about the passing away of the fearless journalist Shamsi - a powerful voice in the journalist community.

He said the contributions of former Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) Secretary General CR Shamsi in the struggle for freedom of press was unforgettable.

The minister prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.