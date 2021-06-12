UrduPoint.com
Fawad Lashes Out At Opposition's Irresponsible Attitude

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 12:33 PM

Fawad lashes out at opposition's irresponsible attitude

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday lashed out at the opposition's customary irresponsible attitude of not even bothering to going through the budget document up till now

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday lashed out at the opposition's customary irresponsible attitude of not even bothering to going through the budget document up till now.

"What can the people expect from such frivolous opposition," he said in a tweet.

He said these people will be seen standing in the corner carrying similar banners for the next seven years.

He said the Federal budget has been appreciated by people from all walks of life, which adds to its importance.

More Stories From Pakistan

