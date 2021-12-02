Fawad lauds ECP decision to form committees on EVMs, expats vote

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday appreciated Election Commission's decision to form a technical committees on electronic voting machines and expatriates' vote

In a tweet, he said that the decisions of Parliament precede all institutions.

The minister said that the role of the chairman and members of the ECP in elections wasvery important.

He assured that the government would co-operate with the ECP in all these matters.