Fawad regrets organized propaganda campaign against courts, armed forces

The Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting says that PML (N) leader Maryam Nawaz has now filed yet another application in Islamabad High Court seeking adjournment of her case.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 22nd, 2021) Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad has regretted the organized propaganda campaign against courts and the armed forces.

Taking to Twitter, Fawad Chaudhary said that PML (N) leader Maryam Nawaz has now filed yet another application in Islamabad High Court seeking adjournment of her case. He said what else these people are if not Sicilian Mafia.

Fawad urged the youth to learn from the modern agriculture techniques of other countries in order to uplift this important sector of the economy.

Addressing an event at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University in Rawalpindi on Monday, he stressed that we have to shift from traditional to modern farming to exploit the country's true agriculture potential.

He noted that Pakistan can be a great source of agriculture exports as region such as the Gulf are open for us.

The Information Minister said the vice chancellors of universities should set target as to how they can better contribute to the economy.

He also emphasized the need for creating close linkages between the universities and private enterprises.