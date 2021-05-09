ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :The chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam - Fazl (JUI-F) Maulana Fazl Rehman has summoned Central Majlis-e-Shoora meeting on May 23 in Islamabad to discuss the prevalent political situation of the country and devising overall future strategy.

According to JUI-F spokesman Aslam Ghouri, the party chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman would chair the two days meeting to continue till May 24.

The Majlis-e-Shoora would devise party's strategy regarding the future political line of action of PDM (Pakistan Democratic Movement), the opposition alliance headed by Maulana Fazl.