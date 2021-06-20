(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill on Sunday said that the political struggle of PDM's President, Moulana Fazlur Rehman surfaced only for getting power in the country.

"Moulana seems to be mentally upset as he has not been elected as member of the parliament for many years," he said.

Reacting to the statement of PDM's bigwig, Moulana Fazlur Rehman, he said that the whole nation already rejected Moulana Fazal due to his 'so-called political wisdom' which proved him as a failed politician.

"If Moulana elected as a member of the parliament, than he declared the parliament as a sovereign institution. At the other side of the coin, if he is not part of the parliament, than he used to criticize on the politicians and the parliament as well," Gill said.

Despite the tall claims of PDM, he said that the economic and political situation of the country stabilized due to policies of the PTI-led government.

"If they (PDM) want to organize public meetings, go ahead, but also inform the people about their corruption," he said.