UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fazl's Political Struggle Only For Getting Power: Dr. Gill

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 09:10 PM

Fazl's political struggle only for getting power: Dr. Gill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill on Sunday said that the political struggle of PDM's President, Moulana Fazlur Rehman surfaced only for getting power in the country.

"Moulana seems to be mentally upset as he has not been elected as member of the parliament for many years," he said.

Reacting to the statement of PDM's bigwig, Moulana Fazlur Rehman, he said that the whole nation already rejected Moulana Fazal due to his 'so-called political wisdom' which proved him as a failed politician.

"If Moulana elected as a member of the parliament, than he declared the parliament as a sovereign institution. At the other side of the coin, if he is not part of the parliament, than he used to criticize on the politicians and the parliament as well," Gill said.

Despite the tall claims of PDM, he said that the economic and political situation of the country stabilized due to policies of the PTI-led government.

"If they (PDM) want to organize public meetings, go ahead, but also inform the people about their corruption," he said.

Related Topics

Corruption Prime Minister Parliament Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Ministerial Development Council discusses governme ..

15 minutes ago

Sharjah is committed to supporting refugees: Sulta ..

2 hours ago

Ahmed bin Mohammed receives Vice President of Inte ..

3 hours ago

31,606 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

3 hours ago

SEWA, SSSD launch humanitarian initiative

3 hours ago

New video series highlights Expo 2020 Dubai’s in ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.