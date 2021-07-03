UrduPoint.com
FBISE To Hold SSC, HSSC Annual Exams 2021 From July 10

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 03:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jul 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :The Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary education (FBISE) will hold the annual examination of Secondary school Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) from July 10.

The Roll number slips of the regular candidates of SSC and HSC Part-II may be collected from their institutions while those of ex/private candidates have been dispatched on the addresses in the admission forms.

If the roll no slips of ex/private candidates is not received by any candidate, he or she should either download the same from FBISE website i.

e www.fbise.edu.pk, said a notification issued by FBISE.

They can also immediately contact the officers including Controller of Examinations (Conduct) at 051-9269506, Director One Window Cell 051-9269577, Deputy Controller of Examinations (Conduct) 051-9269519, Deputy Secretary (OWC) 051-9269551, Assistant Controller of Examinations SSC (Conduct) 051-9269542, Superintendent (SSC Conduct) 0519269556, Ext 121 and Superintendent (HSSC Conduct) 051-9269541.

