FBR To Address Genuine Complaints Of Taxpayers: CC

Sat 05th December 2020 | 08:25 PM

FBR to address genuine complaints of taxpayers: CC

Chief Commissioner, Regional Tax Office (RTO) FBR, Sardar Ali Khwaja has said that all genuine complaints of taxpayers would be redressed within his ambit of powers, said a press release issued here Saturday

Talking to a delegation of traders, he assured that all suggestions and recommendations relating to Federal board of Revenue (FBR) would be forwarded to higher authorities for review.

The Chief Commissioner on this occasion attributed the holding of online open court for taxpayers as revolutionary step by the government and said that it would strengthen confidence building between taxpayers and tax collectors and helped resolve genuine problems of the taxpayers.

He stressed need for joint efforts of business community and tax officers to improve the economic conditions of the country. He further stressed dire need for the cooperation of trade bodies and trading community for expansion in the tax net.

More Stories From Pakistan

