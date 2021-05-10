FC South distributes Ramzan package among deserving families

(@FahadShabbir)

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :The Frontier Corps South Headquarters South on Monday distributed special Ramzan food package in erstwhile Frontier Regions Sub-Division Jandola and Khesrai among 300 deserving families including persons with disabilities (PWDs) and widows.

The food package was provided at the doorstep of deserving families in far flung areas.

The local residents appreciated FC South and Pakistan Army for their welfare and charity activities in the area.

They lauded role of armed forces in every difficult situation and providing timely relief to people.

Local people also praised support extended by the FC South to the district administration in fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and creating awareness among people to adopt Coronavirus SOPs, including special initiative to provide ration to the deserving people in the holy month of Ramazan.

The special Ramazan ration welfare project was started on the special directives of Inspector General FC South Major General Omer Bashir for the deserving families, orphans and widows.

People thanked IG FC and Sector Commander South for the welfare initiatives in Tank including Ramazan package and installation of water filtration plants.

The locals residents, elders and civil society have paid glowing tribute Pakistan Armed Forces and FC South for welfare activities and providing all possible support in the pandemic.