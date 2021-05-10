UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FC South Distributes Ramzan Package Among Deserving Families

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 15 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 03:10 PM

FC South distributes Ramzan package among deserving families

The Frontier Corps South Headquarters South on Monday distributed special Ramzan food package in erstwhile Frontier Regions Sub-Division Jandola and Khesrai among 300 deserving families including persons with disabilities (PWDs) and widows

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :The Frontier Corps South Headquarters South on Monday distributed special Ramzan food package in erstwhile Frontier Regions Sub-Division Jandola and Khesrai among 300 deserving families including persons with disabilities (PWDs) and widows.

The food package was provided at the doorstep of deserving families in far flung areas.

The local residents appreciated FC South and Pakistan Army for their welfare and charity activities in the area.

They lauded role of armed forces in every difficult situation and providing timely relief to people.

Local people also praised support extended by the FC South to the district administration in fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and creating awareness among people to adopt Coronavirus SOPs, including special initiative to provide ration to the deserving people in the holy month of Ramazan.

The special Ramazan ration welfare project was started on the special directives of Inspector General FC South Major General Omer Bashir for the deserving families, orphans and widows.

People thanked IG FC and Sector Commander South for the welfare initiatives in Tank including Ramazan package and installation of water filtration plants.

The locals residents, elders and civil society have paid glowing tribute Pakistan Armed Forces and FC South for welfare activities and providing all possible support in the pandemic.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Water Civil Society Tank All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Aldar reports AED 544 million Q1&#039;21 net profi ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Eid greetings from Kuwa ..

4 hours ago

Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi bomb-laden UAV on ..

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from Jordan&#03 ..

5 hours ago

Eid prayers to be performed with COVID-19 counterm ..

6 hours ago

UAE, Bahrain adopt safe travel corridor for vaccin ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.