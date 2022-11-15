FCCI Chief congratulates TDAP Chief Executive

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Dr. Khurram Tariq has congratulated renowned industrialist Zubair Motiwala on his appointment as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Dr. Khurram Tariq has congratulated renowned industrialist Zubair Motiwala on his appointment as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP).

In a statement, he hoped that Motiwala would utilize his qualities of head and heart to give a quantum leap to the national export within a shortest possible time. He said that due to global and local problems the export sector is dwindling and a dynamism is required to catalyze the exports. He also underlined the need for diversification of exports and said that currently textile is the only focused choice whereas other many important segments have huge untapped export potential which is laying unutilized including Information Technology (IT), Poultry and Halal meat etc.

He said that IT is the only sector which could earn precious foreign exchange with the minimum investment.

He said that a large quantity of meat could be exported to Gulf and Arab countries where Halal meat is in great demand. He proposed that TDAP should organize EXPOs of these products particularly in the potential markets to harvest immediate results. He hoped that enhanced export would not only generate economic activity but also have a salutary impact on the foreign exchange reserves.