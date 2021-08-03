UrduPoint.com

FCCI Stresses The Need For Capitalizing Hand Made Furniture

Tue 03rd August 2021

FCCI stresses the need for capitalizing hand made furniture

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed on Tuesday stressed the need for capitalizing the hand-made furniture to earn foreign exchange as it had great demand in international markets.

He was addressing a concluding ceremony of a 3-day Pakistan Life Style and Furniture Market EXPO in a local hotel. Senior Vice President Chaudhary Talat Mahmood and Vice President Ayub Aslam Manj also accompanied him.

President said that demand for handmade furniture was increasing as affluent families of developed countries prefer handmade products instead of machine made furniture.

He said that "our carpenters had unique expertise in producing carved furniture and the government was extending necessary financial help to our artisans to prepare and export exotic varieties of furniture to satisfy the ecstatic demand of foreign buyers".

He welcomed the regular organization of this expo and said that it will bring qualitative improvement in local market.

Later,Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed visited stalls and distributed certificates among the holders.

