FDA Intensify Operation Against Unapproved Housing Schemes

Published August 05, 2022 | 07:09 PM

FDA intensify operation against unapproved housing schemes

The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) demolished illegal structures of two unapproved housing schemes in different areas on Friday

The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) demolished illegal structures of two unapproved housing schemes in different areas on Friday.

Estate Officer Imtiaz Ali Goraya supervising the teams demolished structures of an extension Block of Lasani Garden in Chak No 123-JB and Adan Garden in Chak No 100-JB.

The team warned developers of both the schemes to fulfill legal formalities and get NOC from the department before selling plots, otherwise, they would not be allowed to sell properties.

The authority also appealed to people to check status of the housing scheme where they wantto invest whether it is approved or not.

