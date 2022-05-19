FDA sealed 23 plots over illegal commercial use

(@FahadShabbir)

The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed 23 plots in Sir Syed Town over their illegal use of commercial purposes

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed 23 plots in Sir Syed Town over their illegal use of commercial purposes.

FDA spokesman said on Thursday that Estate Officer Imtiaz Ali Goraya received complaints that owners of residential plots in Sir Syed Town were using their plots for commercial purpose by constructing shops without prior approval of the concerned authority.

Therefore, enforcement team under supervision of estate officer sealed 23 plots including plot numbers 71, 70 and 100 of A-block, plot numbers 63, 64, 66, 67, 69, 160, 161 and 380 of B-block, plot numbers 52, 53, 91, 92, 93, 107, 108, 112, 120, 123, 126 and 127 of E-block.

Further action against owners of these plots was underway, spokesman added.