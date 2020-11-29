FDA sealed two illegal colonies

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed two illegal colonies and demolished their illicit structures.

FDA spokesman said here on Sunday that FDA enforcement team headed by Estate Officer Imtiaz Ali Goraya sealed Rehman Garden and Azafi Abadi in Chak No.

64-JB as these housing schemes were developed illegally without approval.

The FDA team also demolished illegal structures and sealed sale officeswhile the developers were asked to complete all codal requirements beforestarting sale of the plots.