FDA seals four illegal housing schemes

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed four illegal housing colonies and demolished their structures on Friday. A FDA spokesman said that the FDA team headed by Estate Officer Imtiaz Ali Goraya checked legal status of private housing schemes and found four colonies including Ideal town of Chak 120-JB, Subhan Garden of Chak 7-JB, Azafi Abadi, Zulfiqar Shaheed Road of Chak 122-JB and Azafi Abadi of Chak 5-JB Sargodha road were developed without approval.

The FDA team sealed offices of the colonies and demolished their illegal structures.

Meanwhile,the FDA encroachment team visited various colonies and markets and found 12 shopkeepers involved in encroachment on chak 179 road.The challans against the shopkeepers were sent to the court of special magistrate.