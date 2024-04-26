Open Menu

FDA Sports Complex Issues 82 Membership Cards

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 26, 2024 | 03:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) On the recommendations of the Management Committee FDA City Sports Complex, the membership

cards have been issued to 82 members by allowing them to enjoy indoor games and other recreational

facilities in the complex here on Friday.

The management of the Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has clarified that the membership cards had been issued to only those applicants who had submitted their membership fee and they can collect their cards from the sports complex.

A spokesperson to the authority said that the applicants who have yet paid their membership fee were requested to pay their dues as soon as possible and get their cards for the complex.

