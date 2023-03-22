FDA starts tree plantation drive

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director General Muhammad Asif Chaudhary inaugurated a tree plantation drive by planting a sapling in FDA City.

"More than 50,000 saplings would be planted in different colonies under the control of FDA in the city" he said and added that developers of private housing societies were also planting maximum saplings in their residential colonies and play their active role in coping the menace of environmental pollution and climate changes.

He said that public parks, green belts and spaces in intersections would be decorated in addition to planting maximum plantlets in FDA city during recent drive.

He directed the field staff to take care of newly planted saplings for their proper and full growth.

He visited various public parks in the city and issued necessary instruction for their immediate improvement.

Additional Director General FDA Abid Hussain Bhatti, Chief Engineer Mehar Ayub Gujjar, Director Estate Management/Town Planning Junaid Hasan Manj, Deputy Director Mian Asad Majeed, Deputy Director Sanwal Malk and others were also present on the occasion.