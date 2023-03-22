UrduPoint.com

FDA Starts Tree Plantation Drive

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2023 | 03:50 PM

FDA starts tree plantation drive

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director General Muhammad Asif Chaudhary inaugurated a tree plantation drive by planting a sapling in FDA City.

"More than 50,000 saplings would be planted in different colonies under the control of FDA in the city" he said and added that developers of private housing societies were also planting maximum saplings in their residential colonies and play their active role in coping the menace of environmental pollution and climate changes.

He said that public parks, green belts and spaces in intersections would be decorated in addition to planting maximum plantlets in FDA city during recent drive.

He directed the field staff to take care of newly planted saplings for their proper and full growth.

He visited various public parks in the city and issued necessary instruction for their immediate improvement.

Additional Director General FDA Abid Hussain Bhatti, Chief Engineer Mehar Ayub Gujjar, Director Estate Management/Town Planning Junaid Hasan Manj, Deputy Director Mian Asad Majeed, Deputy Director Sanwal Malk and others were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Mehar Housing

Recent Stories

UN Security Council members UAE, Malta, Mozambique ..

UN Security Council members UAE, Malta, Mozambique, Switzerland announce sweepin ..

22 minutes ago
 Umm Al Emarat Park celebrates Ramadan with variety ..

Umm Al Emarat Park celebrates Ramadan with variety of family-friendly initiative ..

1 hour ago
 Complete ‘Oyoon Al She’er Al Arabi’ Arabic p ..

Complete ‘Oyoon Al She’er Al Arabi’ Arabic poetry series launched on World ..

1 hour ago
 UAQ Ruler pardons number of prisoners ahead of Ram ..

UAQ Ruler pardons number of prisoners ahead of Ramadan

1 hour ago
 Al Naboodah Group joins DP World&#039;s DUBUY.com ..

Al Naboodah Group joins DP World&#039;s DUBUY.com to enter new global logistics ..

1 hour ago
 Kuwait crude oil up US$3.48 to US$75.20

Kuwait crude oil up US$3.48 to US$75.20

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.