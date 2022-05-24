UrduPoint.com

FDE Announces Closure Of ICT Edu Institutions, Postpones Class VIII Papers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 24, 2022 | 10:55 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :Federal Directorate of education (FDE) on Tuesday announced that in the wake of prevailing extraordinary circumstances, all educational institutions working under the ambit of Federal Directorate of Education shall remained closed on 25-05-2022.

FDE through a notification has informed all the concerned that Paper of Centralized Examinations (class VIII) to be held on 25-05-2022 is postponed till further orders.

However, new date of this paper shall be announced later and any updates in this regards shall be uploaded on www.fde.gov.pk and communicated through official social media forums.

