FDE announces uniform promotion policy from grade-I to 9

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Federal Directorate of education (FDE) has announced Uniform Promotion Policy for Class one to nine for annual examination 2022 to promote the students to the next higher classes.

FDE, in that regard, has directed to all Area Education Officers/Heads of Schools and Colleges to implement the uniform policy in all Islamabad Model Schools / Colleges for Annual Examination, 2022.

According to a notification issued by FDE and available with APP, under the promotion policy for class-I & II, the annual examination shall be held like any other class. However, all students of class-I & II will be promoted to class-II and class-III respectively.

Similarly, as per promotion policy for class-III and IV, the students fulfilling the following criteria shall be promoted to the next grade: The criteria are as under: minimum pass percentage achieved in each subject is 40%. Failure in one/two subject(s) in case the overall aggregate is 40%. Failure in more than two subjects will be detained.

However, according to promotion policy for class-V to IX the subjects have been divided into two categories i.e class-V Category-I, English, Math, General Science, while class-V category-II, urdu, Islamiat, Social Studies. Similarly from class-VI to VIII category-I, English, Math, General Science and category-II Urdu, Islamiat, Geography, History, Computer Science and Elective Subject.

Under the promotion policy for Class-VI & VII, in category-A, the students fulfilling the following criteria shall be promoted to the next grade: Minimum pass percentage achieved in each subject is 40%. Failure in any one subject of either category but securing 15% marks in that subject with an overall aggregate 40%. Failure in two subjects, one from each category but securing 15% marks in each failing subject with the overall aggregate 40%. The failure in two subjects of Category-II but securing 15% marks in each failing subject overall aggregate 40%. However failure in two subjects of category-I shall be detained.

In category B, the promotion policy for class-V & VIII the minimum pass percentage for External Examination / Centralized Examination, 2022 conducted by Federal Directorate of Education for Class-V & VIII shall be 35% for each subject.

However, the students fulfilling the following criteria shall be promoted to the next grade.

Failure in any one subject of either category but securing 15% marks in that subject with an overall aggregate 35%. Failure in two subjects, one from each category but securing 15% marks in each failing subject with an overall aggregate 35 percent. Failure in two subjects of category-ii but securing 15 percent marks in each failing subject with an overall aggregate35 percent. Failure in two subjects of category-I shall be detained.

According to the promotion policy for class-IX as notified by Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE), Islamabad, the minimum attendance percentage required for promotion to next grade is 65% during an academic year. However, at least three grace marks will be awarded in total for the purpose of promotion.

Extremely genuine cases of absence from examinations will be referred to FDE within ten days after declaration of result for decision of retest. No child shall be expelled on academic grounds.

The Heads of Educational Institutions may not detain students to appear as "Regular Candidate" in any of the annual examination conducted by FDE or FBISE unless they fall short of the required percentage of attendance during the academic year. Instead of treating the students as "Private Candidate" on the basis of their performance in pre-board examinations, the Heads of the Institutions may char out a comprehensive plan address the shortcomings of students.

The students obtaining overall 55% aggregate marks with 55 percent marks in English, General Science and Mathematics in middle Standard Examination shall have unrestricted choice to opt for either science group or humanities group provided that the criterion of minimum pass percentage 35 percent is fulfilled in the rest of subjects.