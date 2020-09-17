UrduPoint.com
FDE, NAVTTC To Promote Technical, Vocational Training Among FDE Students

Thu 17th September 2020





ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Federal Directorate of education (FDE) in collaboration with National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) will promote technical & vocational training among the students of all educational institutions of FDE.

It was decided in a Special signing ceremony of Letter of Understanding (LoU) held on Thursday at Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training between Federal Directorate of Education(FDE) and National Vocational and Technical Commission(NAVTTC).

The ceremony was observed by Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood, Parliamentary Secretary Wajiha Akram Khan, Federal Secretary Farah Hamid Khan, Chairman NAVTTC Syed Javed Hassan, Additional Secretary Mohyuddin Ahmed Wani, Director General Federal Directorate of Education Zia Batool, Executive Director NAVTTC Dr. Nasir Khan.

The National Vocational & Technical Training Commission is the apex body in Pakistan for the policy making, regulation, standardization and coordination for technical & vocational training & Education(TVET).

The Commission is working for the image building and promotion of TVET sector among Pakistani youth as a viable career choice as part of its "Skills for All" strategy.

This LOU shall serve to define and detail the terms and conditions for sets of promotional activities by NAVTTC among the student of FDE to make them aware of the latest trends and opportunities in TVET sector and choices available in the sector for Pakistani youth, both in domestic as well as international job markets.

According to LOU, NAVTTC shall conduct awareness sessions in the educational institutes of FDE and provide the human resource required for conducting such awareness sessions. The FDE will provide venues for conducting of awareness activities and campaigns and ensure its institutions and students' participation in the planned activities as per the Calendar.

Federal Minister Shafqat Mahmood commended the initiative and said that the project would benefit educational institutions, students and teachers in knowing the latest trends opportunities in TVET sector and facilitate students of FDE in their career choices by knowing the increasing importance of skill training, in both national and international job markets.

The project will also contribute towards building the image of TVET sector in the country and enhancing industrial productivity and competitiveness by attracting best Pakistani talent to TVET sector, he remarked.

The LOU will be effective for a period of three years and shall be renewed for a further term upon mutual written consent.

The LOU was signed by DG FDE Ms. Zia Batool and Executive Director NAVTTC, Dr. Nasir Khan

