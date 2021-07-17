UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fearing Backlash Ban On Slaughtering Of Animals In IIOJK On Eid Revoked

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 10:30 AM

Fearing backlash ban on slaughtering of animals in IIOJK on Eid revoked

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :After facing backlash from religious bodies and general population around Muslim-majority, Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Indian government fearing further escalation of the tensions revoked the ban it had imposed on sacrificing of bovines on Eid-ul-Azha the other day.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), India on Friday ordered a crackdown on the religious sacrifice of animals in Kashmir, appearing to invite tensions in the majority-Muslim region days before one of islam's biggest religious festival.

The directive to the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir came less than a week before Muslims to mark Eid ul-Azha by offering prayers and slaughtering livestock.

Principal Secretary Animal and Sheep Husbandry, Naveen Kumar Choudhary clarified that no ban has been imposed on sacrificing of bovines on Eid-ul-Azha while stating that slaughtering should be done as per animal laws.

He, however, said that there should be no illegal transportation of bovines and slaughtering of animals on the road, which would be acted upon. Naveen also said that the advisory is not just for Jammu and Kashmir, but for the entire country.

"Delhi is interfering in our religion," Bashir Ahmad Thoker, who lives in the northern Baramulla district of Kashmir, told media. "Sacrificing animals is mandatory for Muslims on Eid, but Delhi wants to implement a Hindu nationalist agenda in Kashmir." Abdul Razaq, from Srinagar, said: "We would prefer to die defending our religion, rather than accept this diktat."Political analysts and experts believe that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wanted to inflame Muslim violence to bring out the Hindu vote in upcoming state elections.

They said banning the sacrifice of animals on Eid-ul-Azha is a message that neither the sentiments nor the religious freedoms of the Muslim community in Kashmir matters.

Related Topics

India Delhi Vote Road Jammu Srinagar Muslim Media From Government

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 17 July 2021

21 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Police urge safe driving in adverse weat ..

10 hours ago

Pakistan stands for resuming Afghan peace process ..

10 hours ago

Merkel to Visit Flooded Areas in Western Germany

10 hours ago

Turkey Sent US 200 Requests to Extradite Gulen Mov ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.