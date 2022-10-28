Feasibility report for 100 beds hospital Havelian sent to provincial govt: DHO

(@FahadShabbir)

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :District Health Officer (DHO) Abbottabad Dr. Faisal Khanzada Friday said that the feasibility report of a 100-bed hospital for Havelian has been sent to the provincial government to facilitate the people Tehsil Havelian and lessen the burden of Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH). He expressed these views during his visit to Type-D Hospital Havelian.

He further said that currently, type D Hospital in Havelian was providing facilities beyond its capacity to the citizen. We will constitute a media management committee to resolve public complaints, he told.

Addressing a special meeting of doctors, paramedics and representaives of Havelian Press Club, the DHO said that Havelian Type D Hospital was the second largest hospital in the district where hundreds of patients were received at its OPD per day. In such circumstances, sometimes it becomes difficult to treat all the patients, he expressed.

Dr. Faisal Khanzada said the Hospital has maximum number of staff including specialist doctors and paramedics as compared to the other small hospitals of the district.

He told that daily operations were carried out in its Labour Room and the health facilities were provided to the public at very low cost.

The DHO said that the feasibility report of a 100-bed hospital for the Havelian had been sent to the provincial government, on which work would be started soon. Discussions for the construction of a teaching hospital are continued with a private firm to overcome the shortage of medical and nursing staff.

On this occasion, President Havelian Press Club Qadir Bakhsh, Patron General Abdul Hameed Tanoli, General Secretary Khaksar Nisar Ahmed, Hammad Khan, Isfandiar Khan, Zaid Qureshi, Khurram Khan Sajjad Tanoli, President Paramedics Association, Dr. Raheel, Dr. Sajid Khan, Dr. Sulaiman and Dr. Usman gave their suggestions. On this occasion, the Type D Hospital Havelian administration presented a commemorative shield to the District Health Officer.

Deputy DHO Dr. Shahzad, MS Type D Hospital Havelian Dr. Shafuta Altaf and Assistant MS Dr. Bakhtawar also addressed the meeting.