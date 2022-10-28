UrduPoint.com

Feasibility Report For 100 Beds Hospital Havelian Sent To Provincial Govt: DHO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 28, 2022 | 12:40 PM

Feasibility report for 100 beds hospital Havelian sent to provincial govt: DHO

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :District Health Officer (DHO) Abbottabad Dr. Faisal Khanzada Friday said that the feasibility report of a 100-bed hospital for Havelian has been sent to the provincial government to facilitate the people Tehsil Havelian and lessen the burden of Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH). He expressed these views during his visit to Type-D Hospital Havelian.

He further said that currently, type D Hospital in Havelian was providing facilities beyond its capacity to the citizen. We will constitute a media management committee to resolve public complaints, he told.

Addressing a special meeting of doctors, paramedics and representaives of Havelian Press Club, the DHO said that Havelian Type D Hospital was the second largest hospital in the district where hundreds of patients were received at its OPD per day. In such circumstances, sometimes it becomes difficult to treat all the patients, he expressed.

Dr. Faisal Khanzada said the Hospital has maximum number of staff including specialist doctors and paramedics as compared to the other small hospitals of the district.

He told that daily operations were carried out in its Labour Room and the health facilities were provided to the public at very low cost.

The DHO said that the feasibility report of a 100-bed hospital for the Havelian had been sent to the provincial government, on which work would be started soon. Discussions for the construction of a teaching hospital are continued with a private firm to overcome the shortage of medical and nursing staff.

On this occasion, President Havelian Press Club Qadir Bakhsh, Patron General Abdul Hameed Tanoli, General Secretary Khaksar Nisar Ahmed, Hammad Khan, Isfandiar Khan, Zaid Qureshi, Khurram Khan Sajjad Tanoli, President Paramedics Association, Dr. Raheel, Dr. Sajid Khan, Dr. Sulaiman and Dr. Usman gave their suggestions. On this occasion, the Type D Hospital Havelian administration presented a commemorative shield to the District Health Officer.

Deputy DHO Dr. Shahzad, MS Type D Hospital Havelian Dr. Shafuta Altaf and Assistant MS Dr. Bakhtawar also addressed the meeting.

Related Topics

Shortage Abbottabad Visit Havelian Khurram Khan Media All Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Labour

Recent Stories

PTI is all set to start long march against federal ..

PTI is all set to start long march against federal coalition govt today

32 minutes ago
 US announces additional $30m to support for flood ..

US announces additional $30m to support for flood victims in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 October 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th October 2022

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 25 Afghanistan Vs. Irelan ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 25 Afghanistan Vs. Ireland

4 hours ago
 TB deaths rose during coronavirus pandemic: WHO re ..

TB deaths rose during coronavirus pandemic: WHO report

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.