Federal Board Starts Recruitment Exams For Govt Jobs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 29, 2023 | 01:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary education (FBISE) Islamabad has taken an important step by starting matriculation, intermediate as well as government jobs recruitment exams across Pakistan.

According to an official of the Board on Monday, May 28, 2023, the Federal Board of Education successfully conducted the examinations in ten major cities, in which a total of 42,000 candidates were examined.

These candidates had applied for various posts within the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Reforms, Government of Pakistan, the official informed.

He said that this active initiative of the Federal Education Board has received positive feedback from the candidates participating in the test.

He appreciated the commitment of the Federal Board to maintain high ethical standards during the examination process.

Candidates have particularly welcomed the online attendance procedure implemented by the Federal Board, as it ensures utmost accuracy and eliminates any possibility of error, he added.

"By conducting these exams in 10 major cities across Pakistan, the Federal Board has ensured accessibility for candidates from different regions".

Overall, the efforts of the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Islamabad in conducting the examinations for the recruitment of government jobs are commendable, he said.

Their commitment to upholding ethical standards, and providing equal opportunities to candidates are appreciable measures that contribute to a fair and efficient selection process for government posts, the official concluded.

