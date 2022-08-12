UrduPoint.com

Federal Board To Organise 3-day Career Festival For GB Students

Published August 12, 2022

Federal Board to organise 3-day career festival for GB students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary education (FBISE) Islamabad has completed the preparations for joining the three-day career festival from August 15 to 18 for students studying in Gilgit-Baltistan.

A pavilion/stall will be set up by the Federal Board in the festival where a team of senior officers of the Federal Board will be present to guide the students, said a press release on Friday.

Students will be informed about the newly offered technical courses, improvement system, bi-annual examinations and subject selection.

According to Chairman Federal Board Qaiser Alam, as part of social responsibility, the Federal Board is providing opportunities for students of backward areas across the country, including Gilgit-Baltistan.

All children of matriculation and intermediate registered from Gilgit-Baltistan can participate in this effective activity and make it possible to choose their better future paths.

He further informed that 8 Matric and 8 intermediate special scholarships registered by the Federal Board will be given to the students of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Federal Minister for Education and Training Rana Tanveer Hussain will also participate in the last session of the festival.

