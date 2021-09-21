Federal capital daily COVID-19 cases fall to one-month low

The federal capital's new daily cases hit the lowest number during last one month as the city appears to have got the latest delta variant outbreak under control

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :The Federal capital's new daily cases hit the lowest number during last one month as the city appears to have got the latest delta variant outbreak under control.

The city reported 106 new cases on Tuesday, down from 128 a day earlier, while the highest figure reported during the current month was 394, National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Tuesday.

According to an official of NCOC, so far 104,348 cases were reported from the federal capital while 904 deaths were reported from Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

He added 100,788 patients had recovered completely.

Commenting on the present Corona situation across the country, an official of the Ministry of National Health Services said that the government had taken appropriate measures and tightened restrictions to curb the COVID-19 disease as the virus was continuing to spread fast in the country.

He said the government was closely monitoring this wave and it might lock down more areas if other interventions did not work in the next few days.

He said the government had also adopted other measures to ensure that standard operating procedures (SOPs) were being followed in locked-down areas that had a high positivity ratio.

He said the NCOC had access to data from all districts and reviewed it on a daily basis. Its decisions were based on the spread of the virus, the success of SOPs enforcement, and the capacity of the health care system, he added.

Meanwhile, on the direction of the Ministry of National Health Services, the district administration of Islamabad had continued surveillance of different areas of the capital to reduce transmission of the infection in the selected streets and other sectors.

They also started taking action on a violation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) related to the Coronavirus while visiting marriage halls, markets, and petrol pumps by its inspection teams. The administration has been asked to take action on the violation of SOPs at shops, workshops, and restaurants.

The inspection teams had been directed to issue notices to marriage halls besides imposing fines on owners of different shops in case of violation of SOPs, he added.

The official said that administrative decisions were made to control the disease. He advised the citizens to continue to follow the social distancing, use of mask, and other precautionary measures to stop increasing transmission of COVID-19 in the city.