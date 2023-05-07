UrduPoint.com

Federal College Of Education Faces Turmoil Amidst Administrative Changes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 07, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Federal College of Education faces turmoil amidst administrative changes

ISLAMABAD, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :The frequent changing in management and makeshift arrangements at Federal College of Education (FCE) has created a state of turmoil within the college, significantly impacting its efficiency.

In an experimental move, the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has given the temporary charge of the FCE to Professor Muhammad Ihsan ul Haq who is already a Principal at Islamabad Model College for Boys F-10/3. Earlier, Ms Saba Faisal, who was also a Principal at Islamabad Model College for Girls F-10/2, took the temporary charge of the FCE on March 3, 2023 under the direction of FDE. However, this decision was short-lived, as on May 5, 2023, the FDE abruptly removed Ms. Saba Faisal from FCE after a mere two months and Mr. Muhammad Ihsan ul Haq was made interim head of the college. Actually the removal of Dr. Samia Rehman Dogar from FCE followed a series of transitional appointments which has resulted in a lack of stability and a detrimental impact on the college's functioning. Dr. Samia Rehman Dogar who was the Professor at FCE was placed at Islamabad Model College for Girls G-10/4 on attachment basis.

A faculty member of FCE on the condition of anonymity told media persons, "Previously running smoothly, FCE is now facing disruptions in its training programs. Moreover, the college's telephone and internet connections have been severed due to non-payment of bills, leaving staff and students disconnected from crucial communication channels. Ever since the administrative control of FCE has been handed over to the Federal Directorate of Education, its performance has badly suffered because FDE lacks the capacity to handle higher education institutions". FDE gives the charge of FCE to those who are already Principals of some model colleges and they do not know h9w to run FCE.

He stressed that there should be an independent head of FCE. He further said that the college had been suffering ever since the Ministry of Education transferred Dr. Samia Rehman Dogar, the esteemed director of FCE, and placed the administrative control of the Institution under FDE's jurisdiction. This abrupt move made on an experimental basis, has proven detrimental to the college functioning. Furthermore, the lack of a clear policy from the FDE regarding the FCE has only exacerbated the situation which has created confusion and uncertainty among the faculty and staff further hindering the college's ability to function optimally. Another faculty member of the college said, "Leadership plays a pivotal role in determining the success and sustainability of any organization. Unfortunately, the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) is currently grappling with a severe leadership crisis, which threatens its ability to effectively manage its professional postgraduate institution".

As FDE is in the habit of appointing junior most principals for its colleges, ignoring the senior and experienced professors, the charge of FCE has also been given to junior principal which is detrimental to this college. The absence of a well-defined roadmap for the college's governance has left both staff and students in a state of uncertainty and frustration,he added. The Ministry of Education's decision to transfer the administrative control of the Federal College of Education to the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has already raised concerns among the college staff and students because FDE does not know how to run a higher education institution.

Related Topics

Islamabad Internet Education Saba Faisal March May Federal College Of Education Media From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2023

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th May 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th May 2023

7 hours ago
 Russia blames US for attack on pro-Kremlin writer

Russia blames US for attack on pro-Kremlin writer

16 hours ago
 Salt hits 87 as Delhi rout Bangalore and ruin Kohl ..

Salt hits 87 as Delhi rout Bangalore and ruin Kohli homecoming in IPL

16 hours ago
 UK police defend tactics after anti-monarchists ar ..

UK police defend tactics after anti-monarchists arrested before coronation

16 hours ago
 Manchester City extends PL lead, Chelsea and Totte ..

Manchester City extends PL lead, Chelsea and Tottenham back to winning ways

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.