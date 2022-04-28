UrduPoint.com

Federal Govt To File Reference Against Imran Khan, Six Others Under Article 6

Farrukh Shahbaz Warraich (@ItsFSW) Published April 28, 2022 | 06:03 PM

Federal govt to file reference against Imran Khan, six others under Article 6

The reports say President Arif Alvi, former deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri and Governor Punjab Omar Sarfraz Cheema are among them against whom reference will be filed over charges of violating the Constitution.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 28th, 2022) The Federal government on Thursday decided to file reference against former prime minister Imran Khan and several other members of former PTI government under Article 6 of the constitution, a local private tv reported on Thursday.

The report said that the new government would file reference against President Arif Alvi, former prime minister Imran Khan, former deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri and Governor Punjab Omar Sarfraz Cheema.

It said that Ministry of Law & Justice and Ministry of Interior started preparation of the reference.

President and former Deputy Speaker allegedly violated the constitution on directions of Imran Khan while Governor Punjab violated constitution by sabotaging constitutional process in Punjab Assembly.

The relevant departments started gathering record of assemblies and court observations and directions which could be used as evidence in the reference.

Only federal government can initiate action under Article 6 by preparing and filing the reference under the law.

Related Topics

Imran Khan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Governor Article 6 Punjab TV Government Court Punjab Assembly Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Qamar says he committed sin by casting Mahira Khan ..

Qamar says he committed sin by casting Mahira Khan for Sadqay Tumhare

13 minutes ago
 Distt Admin holds Katchery to address public issue ..

Distt Admin holds Katchery to address public issues: DC

1 hour ago
 DC distributes Eid clothes, gifts among special ch ..

DC distributes Eid clothes, gifts among special children

1 hour ago
 Ministers Khurram Dastagir, Hashim Notezai receive ..

Ministers Khurram Dastagir, Hashim Notezai receive detailed briefing on power se ..

1 hour ago
 9/11 Families Pushing for FBI Probe Into Suspected ..

9/11 Families Pushing for FBI Probe Into Suspected Saudi Operative's Role - Repo ..

1 hour ago
 Alien fish posing threat to local varieties

Alien fish posing threat to local varieties

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.