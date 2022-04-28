Federal govt to file reference against Imran Khan, six others under Article 6

(@ItsFSW)

The reports say President Arif Alvi, former deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri and Governor Punjab Omar Sarfraz Cheema are among them against whom reference will be filed over charges of violating the Constitution.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 28th, 2022) The Federal government on Thursday decided to file reference against former prime minister Imran Khan and several other members of former PTI government under Article 6 of the constitution, a local private tv reported on Thursday.

The report said that the new government would file reference against President Arif Alvi, former prime minister Imran Khan, former deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri and Governor Punjab Omar Sarfraz Cheema.

It said that Ministry of Law & Justice and Ministry of Interior started preparation of the reference.

President and former Deputy Speaker allegedly violated the constitution on directions of Imran Khan while Governor Punjab violated constitution by sabotaging constitutional process in Punjab Assembly.

The relevant departments started gathering record of assemblies and court observations and directions which could be used as evidence in the reference.

Only federal government can initiate action under Article 6 by preparing and filing the reference under the law.