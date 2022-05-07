UrduPoint.com

Federal Govt To Resolve Tank's Longstanding Problems On Priority: Mufti Asad Mahmood

Zeeshan Aziz (@iemziishan) Published May 07, 2022 | 05:06 PM

Federal govt to resolve Tank's longstanding problems on priority: Mufti Asad Mahmood

Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Mufti Asad Mahmood on Saturday said the federal government would make efforts to resolve District Tank's longstanding problems on priority basis

TANK, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Mufti Asad Mahmood on Saturday said the federal government would make efforts to resolve District Tank's longstanding problems on priority basis.

Talking to media during his visit to Tank, he said that he was well aware of the problems being faced by the people of Tank, adding that in this regard, a number of projects were submitted for the approval to the authorities concerned.

He said that Tank District was ignored in the past 14 years due to which many institutions were in shaby conditions and required maintenance. He said that the federal government would soon announce various development projects for Tank city including Tank Zam Dam, Chudwan Dam and others.

He said that more educational and health institutions would be established and upgraded in Tank.

The minister said that the present government's top priority was to bring economic stability and serve people with more dedication.

Replying to a question, he said that Tank-Pezzu Road was the responsibility of provincial government but if the provincial government was unable to reconstruct the road then it should hand-over the project to the National Highway Authority (NHA).

Earlier, the minister also addressed party workers at JUI-F party office. He said that previous government destroyed the national institutions and took excessive loans from foreign monetary institutions.

Related Topics

Visit Road Dam Tank NHA Media Mufti From Government Top

Recent Stories

Namibians turn to traditional food items, informal ..

Namibians turn to traditional food items, informal markets to tide over inflatio ..

9 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka commences random checks of fuel quality

Sri Lanka commences random checks of fuel quality

9 minutes ago
 SHOs, other police officers transferred

SHOs, other police officers transferred

12 minutes ago
 Woman crushed to death, two injured in road mishap ..

Woman crushed to death, two injured in road mishap

12 minutes ago
 11 held for selling, flying kites

11 held for selling, flying kites

12 minutes ago
 Rescue, relief work of earthquake victims in full ..

Rescue, relief work of earthquake victims in full swing: DC

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.