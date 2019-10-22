Federal law minister calls on Punjab Chief Minister

Federal Law Minister Barrister Farogh Naseem on Tuesday called on Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at his office and discussed matters of mutual interest including the welfare of lawyer community

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) : Federal Law Minister Barrister Farogh Naseem on Tuesday called on Punjab Usman Buzdar at his office and discussed matters of mutual interest including the welfare of lawyer community.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that new rules had been introduced in a short span of time by the Punjab government, adding that necessary amendments to different laws would be continued for the welfare of people.

The incumbent Punjab Assembly will set a record of legislation and new acts are being introduced keeping in view the needs of the people and consultation with the legal fraternity is also continuing.

"I am myself a lawyer and stand with the legal fraternity. Unlike the past traditions, consultation has been encouraged in the provincial cabinet," concluded the chief minister.