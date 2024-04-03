Federal Minister Amir Muqam Visits Afghan Commissionerate For Briefing
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 03, 2024 | 03:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) Engineer Amir Muqam visited the Commissionerate for Afghan Refugees in Peshawar on Wednesday to receive a detailed briefing.
During the visit, he received a comprehensive briefing on the operations and facilities of the commissionerate.
The Commissioner for Afghan Refugees, Muhammad Abbas Khan, gave a detailed briefing on working, service provisions, and upcoming projects.
During the briefing, the Minister emphasized the importance of maximizing the use of resources to achieve the objectives of the Commissionerate effectively.
He stressed the need to ensure the Commissionerate's database is thoroughly updated to ensure accurate and up-to-date information.
The Minister also highlighted the significance of data-driven decision-making in enhancing operational efficiency and service delivery standards. He expressed confidence in effectively fulfilling the responsibilities of the Commissionerate and serving the Afghan refugee community residing in the country.
The Minister emphasized the importance of close collaboration and coordination among all stakeholders to address challenges and achieve common goals.Later, he examined various facilities
