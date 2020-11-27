Federal Minister Asad Umar reaches Ghotki

(@FahadShabbir)

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar on Friday evening said the COVID-19 policy of Pakistan had been appreciated by the global community and advised the people to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) because the virus was still present

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar on Friday evening said the COVID-19 policy of Pakistan had been appreciated by the global community and advised the people to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) because the virus was still present.

The Minister on Friday, reached Ghotki district of Sindh, where he met with MPA Sardar Shehryar Khan Shar and others.

The opposition leader in SA, Firdous Shamim Naqvi and other PTI leaders were accompanied with the Federal Minister.

Talking to Media, Umar said that the spread of the virus would affect both the human health and livelihood.

He said the Sindh's 70 percent gas is produced from Ghotki district as 250 gas wells are present in the district. This region should be far ahead of others, and industrial zones and schools should have been built here.

Further criticising the PPP, the Minister questioned that they have been in power in Sindh for the last 10 years. Has the situation in the province improved or become worse?.

He said that fast pace work was being carried out on all the projects which had to be executed by the federal government through Sindh province.