Police recover abducted toddler

(@FahadShabbir)

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) The Kot Wasawa police have recovered the kidnapped girl and arrested the accused.

According to the police, the accused (A) had kidnapped one-year-old girl, Ayesha from her home over a domestic dispute, against whom a case was registered .

SHO Kot Wasawa Police Station, Inspector Ali Irfan along with his team traced the accused with the help of modern technology and human resources and safely recovered the girl.

District Police Officer (DPO) Abdullah Ahmed said that on the orders of the Punjab Chief Minister, zero tolerance policy regarding crimes against children was being strictly implemented in the district.

The elements involved in such crimes would be brought to justice in any case and all measures would be taken to ensure the safety of the children, he added.

