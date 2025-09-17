Youth Killed In Motorcycles Collision
Faizan Hashmi Published September 17, 2025 | 10:20 AM
LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) A young motorcyclist was killed, while two others sustained injuries in a road accident near Dumba Bund in Kot Sultan area of District Layyah.
According to Rescue-1122 here on Wednesday,two speeding motorcycles collided head-on, resulting in the death of 20-year-old Safeullah, son of Allah Ditta,who died on the spot.
Two other riders sustained serious injuries. One was shifted to District Headquarters (DHQ) hospital due to his critical condition, while the other was moved to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Kot Sultan.
Police concerned reached the spot and initiated legal formalities.
