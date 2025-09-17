- Home
Expert Calls For Greater Awareness, Stronger Safety Standards On 'World Patient Safety Day'
Faizan Hashmi Published September 17, 2025 | 10:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Medical professionals on World Patient Safety Day stressed the vital role of not just treatment, but also fostering awareness of patient safety, enhancing healthcare quality and building proactive environments aligned with global standards.
Talking to ptv news, an expert, Imran Zia, said that there is a need to mobilize governments, healthcare organizations, professional bodies, and civil society.
He highlighted the importance of implementing sustainable strategies aimed at providing safer care for newborns and children.
Imran stressed that creating a proactive environment involving both families and doctors is essential to ensuring patient safety and improving overall healthcare quality, adding that this collaborative approach is vital to advancing broader patient safety initiatives on a global scale.
World Patient Safety Day serves as a critical platform to raise awareness about the challenges faced in patient safety worldwide.
The day encourages collective action and partnership among all stakeholders to develop effective solutions. By focusing on vulnerable populations such as newborns and children, the initiative underscores the necessity of teamwork between healthcare providers and families in fostering safer, more reliable care environments, he added
Ultimately, the day calls for sustained commitment to improving patient safety standards and healthcare outcomes globally, Dr said.
This year’s campaign centers on the theme “Enhancing Diagnosis for Safer Patient Care,” featuring the slogan “Better Diagnosis, Safer Patients” It emphasizes the critical role of accurate and timely diagnosis in safeguarding patients and improving health results.
